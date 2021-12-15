Help is available as energy bills soar

Dumfries & Galloway CAS CEO Phil Stewart

The Big Energy Saving Winter campaign will run for the next two months.

It aims to help people save money by using less energy, and also provide information on grants that are available to help people who are in crisis.

The campaign comes during a difficult time for consumers this winter, with increasing energy bills following the price cap rise in October, rising inflation meaning higher prices in the shops, as well as reductions to Universal Credit.

D&G CAS CEO Phil Stewart said: “The sharp rise in energy bills this year is really going to hit a lot of people in our community, particularly those who were already struggling with their bills.

"Around one in four households in Scotland were already in fuel poverty before this rise.

“We know people can feel helpless and isolated when they can’t pay their fuel bills, especially at this time of year. So our message in this campaign is, you don’t need to feel powerless, your D&G CAS is here to help you.

“Call us on 0300 303 4321, email [email protected] or visit www.dagcas.org, alternatively try our moneymap.scot tool to check those ways to increase your income or for general advice visit www.citizensadvice.org.uk/scotland.

“The main thing to remember is that you’re not alone. We’re here to help you, and our advice is free, confidential and impartial.

"I don’t want to see anyone in Dumfries and Galloway in fuel poverty this winter if we can possibly help avoid it.”