Harper celebrates Alpha Solway success in Parliament

Emma Harper has congratulated Alpha Solway

Alpha Solway is a leading UK manufacturer of PPE with three sites in Dumfries and Galloway. Last March, it was awarded £4.8m of Scottish Government funding support from South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE) to build a state-of-the-art facility helping to create more than 300 jobs and apprenticeship opportunities.

Ms Harper has visited the firm on a number of occasions, including most recently with the Business Minister Ivan McKee MSP, following inviting the Minister to visit to see how the business changed their production model during the covid-19 pandemic to create medical grade face masks for the Scottish NHS, as well as for health and social care settings.

Ms Harper has described Alpha Solway as “absolutely critical to the economy of Dumfries and Galloway, and indeed, to Scotland as a whole.”

She said: “The company are an excellent example of how Scottish Government investment can support the private sector, and local jobs, to ensure resilience in our Scottish supply chain.