Groups share over £117,000 in latest round of awards from Kilgallioch Community Fund

The projects had a wide range of interest areas, but had particularly strong representation from sports clubs and youth projects.

First time applicants Stranraer Stingrays, which encourages young people aged 8-17 to take part in competitive swimming, was awarded £10,000 to help purchase timing equipment.

Club chairman Jamie Nelson said: “We’re absolutely over the moon at receiving this award from Kilgallioch Community Fund.

"Up until now we’ve been relying on shouting “Go!” and using a stopwatch – not always easy in a noisy pool with 30 young people!

"This equipment will not only enable our youngsters to get a proper time and improve their training, but it will also mean we can now host competitions.

"This will enable our young members to compete with others from all around the country and open up new opportunities.”

Other projects to receive funding include:

£12,818 to the Fed Up Community Café in Stranraer, which provides a free hot food service aimed at reducing social isolation, tackling food poverty and signposting people to sources of support;

£8,400 to Galloway Mountain Rescue Team, for new dry suits for its Water Rescue Team;

£4,914 to Potters Garden SCIO, a market/training garden which supports people with learning disabilities, for equipment for its new IT suite;

£2,100 to Barr Community SCIO, for a new website to promote community life, information on all the groups in the village, and visitor activities;

£5,298 to Cree Valley Community Council for its Newton Stewart Hogmanay Hoolie.

The fund, provided by Scottish Power Renewables from its Kilgallioch Windfarm, is distributed by Kilgallioch Community Benefit Company, with administrative support from grant-making charity Foundation Scotland.