Great result for Glenluce based holiday park that won top award at industry bash
A South-West Scotland holiday park has been presented with a top tourism award by UK holiday giant Hoseasons.
Whitecairn Holiday Park, in Glenluce, was crowned Best Small Relax and Explore destination in Scotland at the firm’s 16th annual awards.
This is intended as a celebration of the holiday parks, lodge resorts and boating locations in the company’s UK portfolio that have achieved the highest scores in independent customer satisfaction surveys during the 2022 season.
Commenting after the awards were announced during a ceremony at the plush Celtic Manor Resort, in Newport, Robert Rankin, Managing Director at Whitecairn Holiday Park, said: “This award means a great deal because it’s voted for by the people who matter most to us – our guests.
"Our team have worked exceptionally hard over the last 12 months to make sure they have the best experience they can when they stay with us and that’s clearly paying off!”
Speaking after presenting the award in front of more than 600 operators, industry suppliers and members of the Hoseasons team, Paul Evans, Vice President - Portfolio, at Awaze – the parent company of Hoseasons - said: “This is very well-deserved. Delighting our guests has never been more important than it is right now and that’s why it’s so important to recognise locations like Whitecairn Holiday Park that have got their customer focus so right. We’re delighted to be able to give staff this award and wish them all the very best for another great year ahead.”