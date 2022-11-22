By Clare Grant

Whitecairn Holiday Park, in Glenluce, was crowned Best Small Relax and Explore destination in Scotland at the firm’s 16th annual awards.

This is intended as a celebration of the holiday parks, lodge resorts and boating locations in the company’s UK portfolio that have achieved the highest scores in independent customer satisfaction surveys during the 2022 season.

Commenting after the awards were announced during a ceremony at the plush Celtic Manor Resort, in Newport, Robert Rankin, Managing Director at Whitecairn Holiday Park, said: “This award means a great deal because it’s voted for by the people who matter most to us – our guests.

"Our team have worked exceptionally hard over the last 12 months to make sure they have the best experience they can when they stay with us and that’s clearly paying off!”