Get involved in shaping the future of Glenkens & District Trust

Glenkens & District Trust is looking for new trustees

GDT is a charitable body which resources and enables community development in the Glenkens and surrounding areas, by distributing wind farm community benefit funds.

Currently it makes awards from the Blackcraig Wind Farm Community Fund and has also been actively involved stimulating the development of a Glenkens & District Community Action Plan.

So far this year GDT has made 18 awards worth a total of £151,000 to a wide range of different organisations.

New Trustees don’t need any specialist skills or experience, training and ongoing support will be provided, but a love of the area and a commitment to the value of local community led activity in all its shapes and sizes is crucial.

Young people are particularly encouraged to apply and the GDT Chair, Fiona Smith, is very happy to have an informal chat with people interested.

Fiona Smith, chairwoman of GDT, said: “It’s a great time to get involved in shaping the future of the Trust – not only do we currently make decisions on fund strategy and awards for the Blackcraig Wind Farm Community Fund, but we are helping drive a co-ordinated approach to community benefit across the Glenkens and district area.

“This we hope will result in the most impact and the best outcomes for our communities, an approach which is vital as we look ahead to the significant number of potential developments in our area.”

Trustees play a crucial role in ensuring local people shape and direct the work of the Trust and that the Fund Strategy, which underpins how money is awarded from the fund, reflects the needs of the wider community.

Trustees meet bi-monthly and Secretariat services are provided by partners Foundation Scotland.

Full details of the commitment, including a full role description and additional information for applicants is available on Facebook @glenkenstrust.