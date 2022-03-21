Galloway Glens selected by international organisation as a case study in ‘Innovation’

OECD delegation meets Jamie Ribbens from Galloway Fisheries Trust

Last week a group of OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) international delegates travelled across the region to see projects and meet a range of organisations.

South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE) is a participant in a national team working with others to better understand innovation in Scotland’s rural economy and communities.

The Galloway Glens Scheme has been selected as one of only four case studies across the whole of Scotland.

The delegates met a range of scheme partners and organisations, including representatives from SOSE.

This included community groups that are working in the Ken/Dee Valley and local businesses from further afield including Jas P Wilson in Dalbeattie.

The delegates’ report will be considered at a national and international level, trying to consider what challenges and opportunities exist in rural Galloway regarding innovation and economic activity.

The delegation visit was led by SOSE.

Garry Legg, head of strategy planning and partnerships at SOSE, said: “We know we need to support more of our businesses and communities to innovative – to find new and better ways of doing things – if we are to realise the vision for a fairer, greener and flourishing south of Scotland.

"Involvement in this project will help us to do this by enhancing our understanding of what drives innovation in rural areas as well as what some of the barriers are.

"It will enable us to learn from other rural areas across the world and as has been the case through this visit, showcase – on a global stage – some of the brilliant innovation already happening in the south of Scotland, which we can build on.”

McNabb Laurie, Galloway Glens team leader, accompanied the delegates on their visit.

He added: “It is obviously flattering that the Galloway Glens Scheme has been chosen as a case study to be considered on a national and international stage.