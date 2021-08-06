Galloway Fisheries Trust secures a second intern

Dan Pollard is excited to be given this opportunity after graduating from university

After the success of the first intern, Abbie Nye, the second opportunity has been taken up by Dan Pollard from Mochrum.

Dan has a keen interest in all things fisheries-related and previously completed a placement at the GFT while completing his environmental degree.

This then opened up the option of the internship, which he was successful in applying to in May.

The fully-paid, full-time role will last for six months.

He will be involved in delivering a range of research, conservation and community engagement projects.

This will include working on the ‘Black Water of Dee Habitat Restoration Project’ to enhance riparian and instream habitats, and will gain significant technical and operational skills that will leave him much better equipped to find a permanent position in the field.

Jamie Ribbens, senior biologist for the Galloway Fisheries Trust, said: “Our interns are a valuable part of our organisation, and we always focus on making sure their experience is as rewarding as possible.

"Knowing what a hard-worker Dan is, we are delighted to have him on board, and look forward to seeing his skills develop over the next six months.”

Dan said: “I am very excited to have been given this opportunity and am extremely grateful that I am able to take the first steps towards a future career in conservation so soon after graduating from the University of Glasgow.

"I have already been involved with a number of exciting things during my first couple weeks as an intern, such as habitat works and electrofishing training so that I may operate the anode when conducting electrofishing surveys.

"I am eagerly looking forward to what is to come during the rest of my time at GFT.”

Helen Keron, education and community engagement officer for the Galloway Glens, added: ”I know Abbie had a great experience with them and feels much better equipped to find a full-time position now.