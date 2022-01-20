Galloway Fisheries Trust intern secures follow-on role

Dan Pollard has been kept on as an assistant fisheries biologist at Galloway Fisheries Trust

Dan Pollard ’s six month paid intern position has included work on a whole range of projects, including electrofishing and the Black Water of Dee habitat restoration work.

He has used the position to undertake a number of training courses, varying from quad-bike operator to an introduction to erosion management, run by the River Restoration Centre.

Dan said: “I have had the best time over the past six months, I have learned so much, got to work with some amazing people and received lots of useful training, some of which I have already been regularly putting into practice and will continue to do so in the future.

"I highly recommend that anyone considering applying for a future GFT internship go for it. You will not regret it!”

Dan will be staying on as an assistant fisheries biologist for a further six-month contract.

Jamie Ribbens, senior fisheries biologist at the GFT, said: “It has been a pleasure having Dan at GFT.

"I have enjoyed seeing him develop over the last six months, learning new skills, growing in confidence and completing some very good conservation work.

"He has fitted easily into our team and I am very pleased he has agreed to stay on to help deliver a programme of habitat works aimed at reducing climate change impacts.

The original internship was supported by generous funding from The Holywood Trust and Galloway Glens Landscape Partnership for which we are very grateful.”

Jan Hogarth, Galloway Glens education and community engagement officer, added: “We are delighted that such a successful internship with Dan at GFT has led to an interesting new role for Dan with the trust.

"Well done to GFT for the support and training you have given to Dan. We are excited to continue developing internships with GFT and wish Dan all the best of luck with his future career.