Scottish acting legend, James Cosmo, has spoken of the "magical quality' of films shot in Scotland as VisitScotland launches its new-look guide to big screen locations at Bo'ness and Kinneil Railway, near Falkirk.

The guide, which can be downloaded for an international audience and is being distributed in tourist offices features the location of the 1973 horror classic 'The Wicker Man''

The fiery climatic scene was shot on the clifftops of Burrow Head, near the Isle of Whithorn. Nearby St Ninian’s, the village of Anwoth and Kirkcudbright also feature.

The 2019 film The Vanishing which starts Gerard Butler and Peter Mullan is also highlighted in the guide.

Loosely based on the disappearance of three lighthouse keepers in the Outer Hebrides in 1900, filming took place along the coastline of Galloway, including Mull of Galloway. Nearby lighthouses Killantringan and Corsewall, as well as Port Logan also feature.

Previous research has shown that 17% of visitors from Scotland’s top international markets, USA, France and Germany, visit a film or TV location while on holiday, in a trend know as 'set-jetting'.

Actor James Cosmo writes in the foreword:“ People still come up to me while in Scotland and tell me they are here because they watched Scottish films.

"And what is wonderful, is that the films are only the starting point. They then form a strong connection with the real country.

" It may be because of their ancestors or the feeling they get while they’re here.

