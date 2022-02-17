Funding for tourism campaigns

Stranraer Development Trust aims to make the lighthouses of the Rhins of Galloway more accessible

Stranraer Development Trust and The Whithorn Trust have received funding from the Destination and Sector Marketing Fund, administered by VisitScotland as part of the recovery programme on behalf of the Scottish Government.

Stranraer Development Trust’s project Lighthouse Trails of the Rhins, aims to make the iconic lighthouses of the Rhins of Galloway more accessible to visitors, through content creation and collaboration with local businesses.

Chairman Romano Petrucci said: “We see tourism as a major economic opportunity for Stranraer and the Rhins, and in particular developing higher value experiences that help create and sustain good jobs in our communities.

"The idea of the Lighthouse Trail is to incorporate these iconic landmarks into our promotion of the area, and to tell the story of the Rhins through our spectacular coastal location.”

The campaign from the Whithorn Trust will promote the 149-mile walking and cycling route The Whithorn Way in 13 easily walked sections, each of which ends at a local town of village.

A series of videos will offer insights from local people, living their ‘Whithorn Way’, sharing passion for wildlife, Darks Skies, geology, cycling and countryside.

Julia Muir Watt said: "Thanks to this funding we can showcase the amazing and largely forgotten heritage of the Whithorn Way, Scotland's major pilgrimage route of the Middle Ages.

"It's an ideal choice for people seeking less-travelled routes and recharging their mental and physical batteries after the pandemic. That's the reason behind our hashtag #taketheoutsidein".

The fund was launched last June and successful applicants needed to ensure that responsible tourism principals were at the heart of their proposed marketing campaigns.