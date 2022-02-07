Funding boost for villages' regeneration project

The cladding is installed at The Hive following the extra funding from SOSE

Glentrool and Bargrennan Community Trust (GBCT) has received over £280,000 of SOSE funding to help develop more affordable and sustainable housing in the area.

It will also support the development of a newly created community hub which will provide over 100 social and educational opportunities for younger and older people.

At present the villages consist of only 54 homes and an ageing population of just 100 people – and work was required to ensure current residents remain in the area.

In 2010, GBCT was formed to take over the running of the community’s only facility – a school, and turn it into a community centre, now called The Hive. SOSE has now provided over £101,000 of funding to finalise the refurbishment of the Hive.

It is expected to provide 20 local people with volunteering opportunities, 30 older people access to monthly social interactions and 30 young people the opportunity to learn about local heritage and environment.

As part of further developments, GBCT has now purchased three 3-bedroom houses from a housing association, which were previously deemed unviable for development due to the investment necessary to upgrade the efficiency of the buildings.

While funding was already in place from Dumfries and Galloway Council via the Rural Housing Fund to purchase and renovate the houses - construction costs began to increase. As a result, SOSE contributed £179,000 of funding to help cover the extra costs.

Meta Maltman, chairman of Glentrool and Bargrennan Community Trust, said: “Despite the generous support of our other funders, it seemed that our total budget would not stretch to cover some important features that we aspired to include in our project – particularly insulated cladding over the whole Hive building and heat pumps for the houses.

“Thanks to the SOSE grant, we are now able to restore these elements, along with other improvements that will greatly enhance the energy efficiency and visual appeal of the properties themselves.

“We will now have an eye-catching centrepiece for Glentrool village and a springboard for future community regeneration. We are delighted.”

Professor Russel Griggs OBE, SOSE chair, added: “We are very pleased that we have been able to support Glentrool and Bargrennan Community Trust with their plans to make their villages more vibrant, sustainable and self-sufficient.

“We are always looking for new ways to promote the South of Scotland as a great place to live, work and visit - and both projects will be crucial to encouraging locals to stay in the area, as well as attracting new people to the villages.”