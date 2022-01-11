Free repairs to help get back in the saddle

The scheme aims to carry out a further 20,000 repairs

The Scotland Cycle Repair Scheme encourages people to get old bikes out of storage and back in use, as well as keeping well-used bikes pedalling smoothly and safely.

The free repairs of up to £50 per person (or £100 for non-standard cycle repairs) will be of particular help to people who would not otherwise be able to afford to get their bikes fixed up.

Cycling UK is working with bike shops across the whole of Scotland to provide 20,000 free repairs and maintenance, funded by the Scottish Government.

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Almost 200 bike shops are signed up to the scheme including Studio Velo in Castle Douglas, Wm Law in Kirkcudbright, The Break Pad and Kirkcowan Cycles in Newton Stewart and The Furniture Project in Stranraer.

Accessing the scheme is simple – visit www.cyclinguk.org/ScotCycleRepair to find your nearest participating bike shop or mechanic and get your repair booked in.

All cycles are welcome in the scheme, including adults’ and children’s bikes, e-bikes and non-standard cycles such as trikes, tandems, cargo bikes and recumbents.

People who use manual wheelchairs are also eligible to access free repairs.

The first phase of the scheme ran between August 2020 to May 2021, when 31,562 repairs were carried out by 332 cycle repair providers across Scotland.