Former schoolhouse where John Paul Jones was taught is up for sale

This C-Listed country home is steeped in history

Given category C listed status in 1971, this four-bedroomed semi-detached house is currently on the market for offers over £325,000 from Yopa.

Enter the property into the vestibule with a glazed door accessing the broad and hallway with understairs cupboard and pantry, a staircase to the first floor and doors to the living room, dining room, kitchen and utility room.

The dining room has two windows to the front of the property, a period fireplace and double doors accessing the living room.

The rooms retain many period features

The living room has double aspect windows, a fireplace and a door out to the hallway.

The kitchen/diner has a selection of fitted units with contrasting worktops and double doors out to the patio and steps down to the cellar.

There is a selection of integrated appliances including an electric hob, an electric oven, cooker hood, a dishwasher and a fridge/freezer.

The utility room has a window to the rear of the property, a sink with and drainer, space for a washing machine, tumble dryer and a door to the gardens.

The carpeted staircase leads to the first-floor landing with two storage cupboards and doors to the family bathroom and the four bedrooms.

The property is set on 0.25 of an acre with a generous driveway for several vehicles, a detached double garage with workshop, and access to the cellar.

There are gardens to the front and rear, housing mature and rare trees and shrubs plus raised vegetable beds and a potting shed/outbuilding.

The property also has a blue plaque celebrating its former occupant.