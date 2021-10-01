Former schoolhouse where John Paul Jones was taught is up for sale
The former schoolhouse in Kirkbean, where the father of the American Navy, John Paul Jones, was taught from 1752-1759 is our latest Property of the Week.
Given category C listed status in 1971, this four-bedroomed semi-detached house is currently on the market for offers over £325,000 from Yopa.
Enter the property into the vestibule with a glazed door accessing the broad and hallway with understairs cupboard and pantry, a staircase to the first floor and doors to the living room, dining room, kitchen and utility room.
The dining room has two windows to the front of the property, a period fireplace and double doors accessing the living room.
The living room has double aspect windows, a fireplace and a door out to the hallway.
The kitchen/diner has a selection of fitted units with contrasting worktops and double doors out to the patio and steps down to the cellar.
There is a selection of integrated appliances including an electric hob, an electric oven, cooker hood, a dishwasher and a fridge/freezer.
The utility room has a window to the rear of the property, a sink with and drainer, space for a washing machine, tumble dryer and a door to the gardens.
The carpeted staircase leads to the first-floor landing with two storage cupboards and doors to the family bathroom and the four bedrooms.
The property is set on 0.25 of an acre with a generous driveway for several vehicles, a detached double garage with workshop, and access to the cellar.
There are gardens to the front and rear, housing mature and rare trees and shrubs plus raised vegetable beds and a potting shed/outbuilding.
The property also has a blue plaque celebrating its former occupant.
For more information visit www.yopa.co.uk/properties/details/244075 or call 0333 305 0202.