Former dental practice in the heart of Castle Douglas hits the market

The accommodation at No’ 189 King Street is arranged over two floors above other commercial premises

No’ 189 King Street had been utilised as commercial premises for many years, until the dental parctice ceased trading due to retirement.

A traditionally constructed terraced building located in the town town centre, accommodation is arranged over two floors.

The first floor houses the former dental treatment rooms and the second floor is a spacious former residential apartment.

First floor has five good sized rooms which made up the dental practice

From the ground floor, a stairway leads to the first floor with the ground floor hallway having a cloakroom off and the rear doorway of the property giving access to an outbuilding, which provides a useful storage space.

Moving on to the first floor, a mid-landing gives access to the former sterilising room with the first floor benefitting from five good sized rooms and a walk-in storage cupboard.

A staircase leads to the second floor (former residential apartment), which has a kitchen, bathroom, large sitting room and two double bedrooms.

No’ 189 King Street is a diverse property which could lend itself to many different configurations.

It is home report exempt as is classed as a commercial property and at present has a rateable value only

However, any interested party could make enquiries with Dumfries and Galloway council regarding a change of use to a residential dwelling.

Local services are conveniently located within Castle Douglas – The Food Town – including a comprehensive range of leisure facilities, a modern health service, wide range of professional services as well as two national supermarkets.

The high street is renowned for its niche retailing with a wide range of traditional shops and craft outlets.

Communications to the area are good with the property lying in close proximity to the A75, which provides access from the south via the M6 and M74.

No’ 189 King Street is on the market for offers over £150,000 from Threave Rural.