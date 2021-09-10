Former country house hotel turned family home up for sale

Corbieton House was formerly a country house hotel

Corbieton House is situated only three miles from the market town and about one mile from the village of Haugh of Urr.

The property is nestled within its own beautiful grounds and is thought to date from the 17th century.

Corbieton House is surrounded by beautifully landscaped garden grounds and benefits from views across the surrounding countryside.

The property has a total of 11 bedrooms

At present Corbieton House is a fine family home, but in past years was utilised as a country house hotel, which could easily be re-established or indeed the basis for a B&B business.

The property is beautifully presented with well-proportioned rooms containing many original period features, including attractive fireplaces, cornices, cast iron radiators etc.

This traditional stone construction is rendered under a slated roof, with accommodation arranged over two floors, with further accommodation in the attic level.

Entry to the ground floor is via the front entrance porch with a small conservatory off it.

There are six public rooms: a lounge, a trophy room, a bar, a drawing room, a dining room and a sitting room.

There are also ladies and gents cloakrooms, a gun room and a kitchen with pantry.

Upstairs can be found nine bathrooms with en-suites as well as a bath room and cloak room.

On the attic level are two games rooms, plus another two bedrooms with en-suite.

The house is approached via a sweeping treelined driveway, with parking for several vehicles to the front of the property with the dwelling nestled within private enclosed gardens.

The gardens are mainly laid to lawns with colourful flowering shrubs, a variety of mature trees, apples trees, etc.

Set within the garden grounds exists a pretty summer house along with an original stone-built dovecote.

Corbieton House is currently on the market for offers over £650,000 from Threave Rural.