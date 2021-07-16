Former country hotel makes for a fine famly home

Culderry House is set in about 3.6 acres

Culderry House is surrounded by beautifully landscaped garden grounds and features views across Garlieston Bay and the surrounding countryside.

It is currently on the market for offers over £550,000 from Threave Rural.

At present the property is a fine family home, but in past years was utilised as a country house hotel, which could easily be re-established or indeed become a B&B.

The sitting room offers views over Garlieston Bay

This commanding property of character is of traditional construction set under a slated roof, with six-bedroomed accommodation arranged over two floors.

The property is accessed by a front entrance porch, with original tiled flooring leading, into reception hall.

Off the reception hall is a large dining hall housing the former hotel bar, and there are also three public rooms – a sitting room and a lounge with views over Garlieston Bay , and a drawing room.

The kitchen contains a large AGA range and a range of base units, is attached to a utility room and has a rear hallway to the dining room.

The ground floor contains several other hallways, a cloakroom and a shower room.

The upper floor can be accessed via three staircases and features six bedrooms, five of which are en-suite.

Culderry House is approached via a private driveway and is surrounded by enclosed gardens with parking available for several vehicles.

The gardens are mainly laid to lawns with a variety of mature trees and shrubs, and there is also a grazing paddock, with the entire site occupying about 3.6 acres.

Garlieston lies between Wigtown and The Isle of Whithorn. 18th/19th century terraces face out to the bay, while The Harbour Inn dates to the 17th century.

There are coastal walks northward to Innerwell Point and Eggerness Point or southward to the remains of Cruggleton Castle.

A wider range of local services are available in Whithorn, including sho ps, hotels, cafes, convenience stores and primary schooling.