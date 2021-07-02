Flatts of Cargen sure to be in high demand

The main farmhouse has three bedrooms and three reception rooms

Extending to 188.26 acres, Flatts of Cargen is located four miles south of Dumfries, near Mabie, and in addition to the extensive acreage, the sale also includes two residential properties and a variety of outbuildings.

Flatts of Cargen would be ideal for those who are looking for a ring-fenced farm or to extend their existing farming enterprise, as well as buyers looking for an investment opportunity.

It offers farming, tourism and environmental potential, and is being sold as a whole with a guide price of £1.2m through the Carlisle office of H&H Land & Estates.

Three outbuildings service the farm including a five-bay cattle court

Flatts of Cargen is situated in a renowned grass producing area and at present the land is being used for mowing and grazing, though shows great potential for arable farming.

With clear boundaries and the surrounding hedgerows and fences being well maintained, some fields have benefited from reseeding within the last 18 months, while others offer a haven for wildlife.

One field presently consists of a pond and wildlife area, providing an excellent contribution to the environment.

The land is registered for Basic Payment Purposes - the entitlements of which are included in the sale.

Three outbuildings service the farm, consisting of a five-bay cattle court, a lockable container unit which could readily be used as a workshop, and an open sided shed which is currently being utilised as a sheep pen system.

The main farmhouse is a traditional stone-built property with slate roof. In addition to three bedrooms, the house also boasts three reception rooms, offering plenty of space throughout.

Outside, there are laid to lawn gardens at either side of the property as well as a patio area.

Also included in the sale is The Cottage, a delightful three-bedroom property which would be ideal for a long-term tenant, or would also lend itself well to a holiday let should the new owners wish to diversify.