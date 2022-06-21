First turbine has been installed at South Kyle Wind Farm

The first 149.5m turbine to be installed at South Kyle Wind Farm

Earlier this month Turbine E02 – located in the southern part of the wind farm – became the first of 50 turbines to be assembled and installed on site.

Rising to 149.5m, the three-bladed turnbine was assembled in situ by a team of expert engineers with some of the largest mobile cranes available.

The installation of this first turbine comes almost two years after preparation work began on the site.

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Kyle is Vattenfall’s largest onshore development in the UK, with a capacity of 240MW it will generate enough electricity to meet the equivalent demand of approximately 170,000 homes annually.

Once complete, it will also generate a fund for local communities worth an estimated £38m over 25 years, while the habitat management programme will also see extensive replanting and peat restoration.

Project director Paul Nickles said: “I am delighted to see the first wind turbine installed at South Kyle.

"It is a demonstration of the hard work of our construction team.

"This signals a new phase of the construction programme of this major renewable energy project here in South West Scotland.

"I look forward to reaching the next milestone of first power, producing fossil fuel free electricity later this summer.”