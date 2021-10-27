First chairman appointed for new Poverty and Inequalities Partnership

Professor Malcolm Foley will lead the new Dumfries and Galloway Poverty and Inequalities Partnership

The Partnership was formed following evaluation of Dumfries and Galloway Council’s first Anti-Poverty Strategy, and has evolved from the existing Tackling Poverty Co-Ordination Group.

The vision of the new Partnership is: A Dumfries and Galloway in which local action has driven poverty as low as possible and has mitigated, as far as possible, the impact of poverty when experienced.

Professor Foley retired from his role as vice-principal and dean of Business and Enterprise at the University of the West of Scotland (UWS) in May 2018, having been a member of the executive team for nine years.

Prior to joining UWS, he simultaneously held professorship and management roles at Glasgow Caledonian University.

Professor Foley said: “I agreed to take on this new and exciting role that will play a key part in tackling poverty and inequalities throughout our region in order to make a positive difference to as many people as possible in Dumfries and Galloway.

"I know that my new role greatly extends beyond chairing the meetings of the Tackling Poverty and Inequalities Partnership and that, as part of my leadership role, I will be ensuring the Partnership fulfils its responsibilities and ultimately achieves its vision.

"This will involve working closely with partners, who are all striving on a daily basis to tackle poverty and inequalities in Dumfries and Galloway”.

The Partnership’s objectives are: tackle severe and persistent poverty and destitution; maximise income of people facing poverty; reduce the financial pressures on people in poverty; build individuals and communities’ ability to deal with the effects of poverty; Build organisational and system capacity; and address barriers to access.

Community Planning Partnership chairwoman Councillor Elaine Murray, said: “We're delighted with the appointment of Professor Foley for the period of two years following a competitive interview process.