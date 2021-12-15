Amber Wright, who initially joined as an intern, was recently appointed to the full-time role of field technician

The business was recognised for its internship programme, run in collaboration with the Galloway Glens Landscape Partnership (GGLP).

Natural Power is an independent consultancy and service provider that supports a global client base in the delivery of projects including onshore wind, solar, renewable heat, energy storage and offshore technologies.

It has a global reach, employing more than 400 staff across 14 international offices.

Stephen Trotter, managing director at Natural Power, said: “We’re delighted to have been recognised by the judging panel for our vital work in bringing through the next generation of renewable energy experts, starting at grassroots.

“As a ‘people’ business, we need to continue attracting specialists. We invest in our employee’s skills and development, ensuring that our staff are provided with opportunities to optimise their careers with us through training, mentoring and exposure to other areas of the business.”

Amber Wright, who initially joined as an intern, was recently appointed to the fulltime role of field technician.

She said: “As well as gaining fantastic experience, I’ve already completed a range of training courses.

"The internship has inspired me to pursue higher education in this field, so I’m looking to start a part-time Honours degree in Environmental Science alongside my new contract.”

The Scottish Green Energy Awards s aw winners in 13 categories recognising their work in the clean energy sector, which supports 22,660 jobs.

Morag Watson, director of policy at Scottish Renewables, said: “The Scottish Green Energy Awards is an incredible celebration of the inspirational organisations, people and projects going above and beyond to make a real difference to the health, wealth and wellbeing of Scotland.