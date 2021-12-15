Festive boost for Home-Start Wigtownshire

The Openreach staff deliver the Christmas presents to Home-Start Wigtownshire

Volunteers from the digital network business set out to collect 5,000 gifts for 1,100 children across 18 Home-Starts in locations from Orkney to Stranraer.

Employees who couldn’t make it to collection points also raised £3,7000 in Scotland to buy more gifts and vouchers for the charity.

Openreach engineers Jonny McGill, Katie Little and Adrian Gibson made a bumper delivery to Home-Start Wigtownshire in Stranraer this week, handing over hundreds of priority items on the charity’s shopping list to bring a smile to local children this Christmas.

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gifts handed in at Openreach collection points in Kilmarnock, Ayr, Dumfries and Stranraer included games, toys and books, arts and crafts, selection boxes, cosy blankets, hats and gloves along with wrapping materials and gift bags.

Area engineering manager Jonny said: “Openreach is focused on wellbeing in our workforce and giving to others is fundamental to this.

"Earlier this year our fibre engineers collected thousands of items for food banks, and we decided to do it all again for Home-Start to support vulnerable families this Christmas.

"This time the whole of Openreach and BT Group has got behind it – and we’ve been overwhelmed by the response from our people.

“We know times are tough for so many families in Wigtownshire right now. We want to help make sure there’s a smile on the face of every child supported by Home-Start this Christmas.”

More than a decade has passed since Chris Farmer’s family was first involved with Home-Start when the mother of his children passed away, leaving him to bring up two small children single handed.

Openreach engineer Chris said: “Home-Start is close to my heart as they helped us out as a family when my kids lost their mum.