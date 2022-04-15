Farm that had been farmed by the same family for over 100 years is on the market

Disdow Farm extends to around 340 acres and is capable of any type of livestock production or cropping

Disdow Farm is situated on the periphery of Gatehouse of Fleet, benefitting from a farmhouse, bothy, modern and traditional farm buildings and around 335 acres of agricultural land.

The farmhouse at Disdow offers spacious family accommodation over two floors and has been very well-maintained over the years.

The ground floor accommodation comprises of a utility, a farmhouse kitchen with ample room for dining, which follows through to a cosy sitting room with a wood burning stove.

A spacious and bright central hallway is laid to parquet flooring with a staircase off to the first floor, a sitting room and bathroom are situated off the hallway.

The first-floor accommodation comprises four generously sized double bedrooms, with a smaller bedroom currently utilised as an office.

Garden grounds surround Disdow farmhouse which are bound by a traditional dry-stone dyke.

The farmhouse is approached by a gated driveway set away from the working farm and enjoys views across the rolling countryside and Wigtown Bay.

Located to the rear and across the yard from the farmhouse is a traditional bothy, which in the past was utilised as a farm cottage.

The bothy now provides a useful space as a workshop and general storage, however, could have potential for change of use back to residential.

The farm steading is made up of modern and well-maintained traditional farm buildings which in the past were utilised as a dairy unit.

The sheds now facilitate the overwintering of livestock and forage or general storage.

The holding features 29 field enclosures, which are currently down to grass for grazing and conservation.

The farm is self-sufficient in home grown forage and capable of any type of livestock production or cropping.

DIsdow Farm is on the market for £2.8m from Threave Rural.