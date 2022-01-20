Farm shortlisted for national beef award

The award, sponsored by Thorntons Solicitors and supported by Quality Meat Scotland (QMS), set out to reward Scottish farms which exemplify high standards in beef production.

In naming Drumbreddan Farm run by Daniel and Lamont Hair on the shortlist, QMS chair Kate Rowell, said: “I’m always impressed by the calibre of applicants and it was not an easy task to determine which farms go through to the next stage of judging.”