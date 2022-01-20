Farm shortlisted for national beef award

An Ardwell farm in the running to be named AgriScot Scotch Beef Farm of the Year.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 9:42 am
The Hair family at Drumbreddan Farm are among the best producers of beef in the country

The award, sponsored by Thorntons Solicitors and supported by Quality Meat Scotland (QMS), set out to reward Scottish farms which exemplify high standards in beef production.

In naming Drumbreddan Farm run by Daniel and Lamont Hair on the shortlist, QMS chair Kate Rowell, said: “I’m always impressed by the calibre of applicants and it was not an easy task to determine which farms go through to the next stage of judging.”

If successful Drumbreddan will receive a £500 cheque as well as a £250 voucher to celebrate at a Scotch Beef Club restaurant.