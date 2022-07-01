Family home in a superb rural setting

Craggie is a five-bedroomed villa set in around one and quarter acres

Craggie is an attractive villa built in 1955 offering superb accommodation and with an attractive, private garden of around one and a quarter acres, including a lovely wooded area.

The property is in a superb location, on the quiet rural lane of Meikle Richorn around two miles from Kippford.

The generous accommodation is ideal for family life with five bedrooms and three well-proportioned reception rooms.

The sitting room has views across the garden and beyond

The dining kitchen, complete with Aga, is the heart of the home, and there is a separate dining room and a utility room.

A large dual aspect sitting room has wonderful views across the garden and beyond.

There is also an attractive sun room, providing further reception space, which could be used as a study.

The current owners have glazed in the rear veranda which leads from the dining room, creating a garden room/boot room.

The bedrooms are all on the first floor including a master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, four further bedrooms and family bathroom.

A one-person lift has been installed for the convenience of the current owners.

Solar panels have been installed on the roof facing south, and provide a small annual income.

The garden makes full use of the 1.24 acres and is replete with mature flowering shrubs and specimen trees.

A wooded area provides shade and privacy to one side of the driveway at the front, with a striking natural granite outcrop shielding the house from view from the lane.

There is a large garage, greenhouse and two sheds. To the rear, lawns, a pond, a summerhouse and large barbeque patio, as well as the terraced patio adjacent to the sun room.

A useful vegetable garden is neatly fenced off from the rest of the rear garden.

Craggie is on the market for offers over £575,000 from Galbraith.