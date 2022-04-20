Environmental week of action is a hit with DGHP communities

DGHP staff during the environmental week of action

Staff from Dumfries and Galloway Housing Partnership (DGHP), part of Wheatley Group, supported a range of events across the region which were held from March 28 to April 2.

They were joined by community groups, school pupils and volunteers for environmental-based activities, including upcycling and recycling initiatives, tackling fly tipping, litter pick-up and creating community garden spaces.

The local groups and schools who got involved inc luded St Columba's Primary School in Annan, S2 pupils from North West Community Campus in Dumfries, students from the Douglas Ewart High School in Newton Stewart as well as Park Primary School in Stranraer.

Steven Gray, director of Environmental Services at Wheatley, said: "Our environmental week of action was all about shining a light on environmental services and getting people in our communities involved.

"We also wanted to show customers the work that we do is more than just cleaning closes or cutting grass.

"It was great to see so much buy-in for the sessions, whether that was upcycling and recycling through to creating community garden spaces.