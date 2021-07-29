Elegant 1930s villa in sought-after part of Dumfries

Woodford sits elevated in its own extensive mature grounds. Pics: Galbraith

Woodford in Edinburgh Road is currently on the market for offers over £500,000 from Galbraith.

It offers substantial accommodation, including six bedrooms and three reception rooms with a wealth of period features throughout.

The property enjoys an elevated position and has lovely mature gardens offering privacy and seclusion.

The three reception rooms contain a wealth of period features.

The accommodation extends over 4,000 sq ft and includes a large hallway leading to three reception rooms, all with original fireplaces.

There is parquet flooring in both the hall and the sitting room, while attractive wood panelling features in the entrance vestibule and the bay windows of the sitting room and living room.

An inviting kitchen is complemented by a large utility room, and a useful cloakroom and WC and a store.

Upstairs the five principal bedrooms include a large master bedroom with en suite shower room, and an elegant bay windowed front bedroom. The bay windows of these two bedrooms have the same panelling found in the main reception rooms.

The bathroom is fitted with the immaculately preserved original 1930s Art Deco style bathroom fittings and tiles. An attic provides a sixth bedroom, attic storage and loft access.

There are solar panels on the roof of the house, for which there are RHI (renewable heating incentive) payments still ongoing.

The extensive front garden lawn sweeps up towards sandstone steps and a low wall in front of the house, surrounded by beds of mature shrubs and trees.

Tucked away to the side is a lovely patio, ideal for entertaining or to just sit peacefully enjoying the garden.

To the rear there is a drying green, garden shed and a pond, and an area of fruit bushes and further shrubs, plus a large carport at the back of the house.

Marion Currie of Galbraith said: “The property is ideal for family life, parties and entertaining guests, and has the space to allow working from home with ease.”