Dumfries & Galloway Trades Union Council to discuss who controls the media

D&G TUC will welcome Jamie Mann of The Ferret

The Ferret was founded in 2015 as a platform for investigative journalism. It is owned by its members, and run as a not-for-profit operation.

Jamie, originally from Langholm, is one of The Ferret’s journalist directors, and is a freelance journalist focusing on issues like dark money, the environment and animal welfare.

John Dennis, D&G TUC secretary, said: “It has become clear recently the concepts of truth and trust have been deeply compromised.

"Politicians and much of the mainstream media is distrusted, but the proliferation of digital platforms and almost unlimited access to online publication has meant many common values have simply been eroded, leaving people increasingly susceptible to the latest conspiracy theory or ‘fake news’.

"There is little common basic agreement about what our shared values should be, and, as a result, ‘society’ increasingly seems to be fragmenting.

"We felt it important to hear what progressive journalists who have a commitment to objective truth and enlightened human values have to say about the institutions which are so important in forming our opinions.”