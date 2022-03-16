Dumfries and Galloway Housing Partnership appoints new managing director

DGHP’s new managing director Alan Glasgow

He succeeds Matt Foreman at DGHP managing director, having previously been locality housing director at Scotland’s biggest social landlord, GHA, and a housing director at Dunedin Canmore.

Mr Glasgow will play a key role in delivering housing and support services to tenants in DGHP’s 10,200 homes across the region and oversee the massive £107m new-build development programme which will see 1000 new energy-efficient homes built in the area by March 2027.

He said: “I’m very much looking forward to working with the team at DGHP.

“DGHP has a long history in the area. We are committed to building on that work and providing safe and secure homes and peaceful communities for our customers to live in.

“I am keen that DGHP also builds a legacy of creating opportunities for young people locally. We have been engaging with schools and colleges, informing young people of the opportunities in housing and that you don’t have to leave the area for a career.”

Wheatley Group director of h ousing and c are, Olga Clayton, welcomed the appointment of Mr Glasgow to the role.