Dumfries and Galloway businesses lead pack with new Scotland Loves Local Gift Card

Natalie Farrell, co-director of The Guild, Dumfries, promoting the new Scotland Loves Local Gift Card. Pic:Stuart Walker Photography 2021

A number are among the first in the country to sign up to the new Scotland Loves Local Gift Card programme to help fuel the fightback from Covid-19 in town centres across the region.

And all businesses locally - whether shops, cafes, leisure venues or visitor attractions - are being urged to follow them after Dumfries and Galloway Council moved quickly to agree to spearhead the scheme locally.

The Scottish Government is backing the roll-out of regional gift cards in each of the country’s 32 local authority areas.

That work is being led by Scotland’s Towns Partnership (STP), working with Perth-based fintech specialist Miconex.

Each can only be spent in the region for which they are branded. The Dumfries and Galloway Loves Local Gift Card will be available for consumer purchase later this year.

Archie Dryburgh, vice-chair of Economy, Environment and Infrastructure Committee, said: “We really need every local business to sign up to accept the gift card whether you are a shop, a restaurant, a hairdresser or visitor attraction.

"There is no cost to sign up for the business, and it only takes five minutes.

"Dumfries and Galloway were one of the first local authourities to sign up for the gift card, let’s make sure you can spend your gift card everywhere in the region from Langholm to Portpatrick.”

It’s a message that strikes a chord with social enterprise The Guild Dumfries, which runs a monthly market showcasing the work of local independent businesses.

Co-Director Leah Halliday said: “There’s nothing better than keeping money in the local economy. We hope that the Scotland Loves Local Gift Card is another way of doing this.

“Shopping locally is far more in people’s consciousness now than it was before the pa ndemic. It’s something people feel passionate about.”