Drumbreddan Farm awarded AgriScot Scotch Beef Farm of the Year
Drumbreddan Farm in Ardwell has won the prestigious AgriScot Scotch Beef Farm of the Year award.
The farm covers 1320 acres as the father and son team of Lamont and Daniel Hair manage 850–900 cows, which are all dairy cross bred with Angus, Limousin, Hereford and the odd British Blue.
For almost 20 years, they have worked on what they call their ‘20/10 system’ where three times during the year the bulls will be with the cows over a fifty-day period.
This provides calving periods of February/March, June/July and October/November which supports cash flow, better use of bulls, easier management of calf groups and better all year-round use of the finishing sheds.
The accolade, which is managed by Quality Meat Scotland, and lead assessor Bruce McConachie, said: “What Danny and Lamont have built is dynamic, working with other businesses to create its own supply chain.
“They have a clear business model and a focus on cow health and fertility for longevity, with an eye on succession and the long-term vision for the business.”
Drumbreddan edged out Durie Farm in Fife, and Adziel Farm near Fraserburgh to win the award.
Daniel said: “We were delighted to be finalists, but to then go on and be named the Scotch Beef Farm of the Year, makes us extremely proud of the efforts of everyone involved in the farm.
"It’s incredibly important to us that we efficiently produce sustainable and nutritious Scotch Beef that meets our processors and retailer requirements.”