DGHP to build 150 new energy-efficient homes

Some of the most-recent DGHP homes built in Sanquhar

The new homes are supported by the UK Government gas and electricity regulator, OFGEM.

OFGEM’s Green Recovery Fund supports low-carbon projects. DGHP is working with Scottish Power Energy Networks (SPEN) on installing a new electricity sub-station to cater for the new homes.

DGHP – part of the Wheatley Group – will build the new homes in Thornhill, Glenluce, Springholm and Johnstonebridge.

The homes will include extra energy-efficient features such as solar panels, air source heat pumps and electric vehicle charging points.

Homes will mostly be in rural areas, and the new electricity infrastructure will serve those homes as well as the wider community.

Lindsay Lauder, Wheatley’s director of Development and Regeneration, said: “The funding from OFGEM is great news because it will allow us to include even more energy-efficient features in these new homes.

“Using renewable technology such as air source heat pumps, solar panels and electric car charging points, as well as high levels of insulation, helps us make homes more sustainable – and helps reduce costs for customers too.

“The new infrastructure will benefit the wider community too. We’re really looking forward to starting work on these much-needed new homes.”

The new DGHP homes will include 10 new homes at the former Glenluce Hotel, 33 in Johnstonebridge, 47 at Springholm, and 60 at Queensberry Brae in Thornhill.

Work is due to start on most of the developments next year, with the first – in Springholm – kicking off in early summer. Work on the Johnstonebridge homes should start in early 2023.

The new homes are another way that Wheatley is driving the green agenda in homes and communities throughout Scotland.