DGHP helping to reduce energy bills for tenants

The battery storage technology used in the project

DGHP, part of Wheatley Group, is delivering a new £2.8m decarbonisation and renewable project to more than 100 homes which will see battery storage technology, solar panels and air source heat pumps (ASHP) replace coal heating.

On top of the reduction in CO2 emissions, it is also predicted customers will see savings of up to 60 per cent on their utility bills.

The addition of solar panels and battery storage will also allow customers to benefit from cheaper tariff plans as well as lower maintenance going forward.

The battery storage makes homes more resilient in the event of an outage in supply.

The project is due to be completed by April next year with 101 properties currently undergoing work which will see solid fuel heating upgraded with ASHPs, solar photovoltaic panels and battery storage technology.

Match funding for the project came from the Scottish Government through the Social Housing Net Zero Heat Fund.

Lorna McCubbin, head of asset, investment and compliance at DGHP, said: “We still have several areas of Dumfries and Galloway where there is no access to mains gas and many customers still heat their homes with coal fires. This project offers a unique solution when it comes to energy usage and keeping bills low.