D&G TUC is looking for new recruits

New campaign is encouraging more people to join a trade union

The D&G TUC campaign will involve a mass programme of leafleting to households where workers may be living who do not realise the benefits of belonging to a trade union.

The leaflets will offer simple messages about how to get help for those whose employers are causing problems for them.

The leaflet encourages people to scan a QR code or visit a website where they can access information about how to join a union and get help and advice. There is also a helpline and an email contact.

D&G TUC secretary John Dennis said: “Trade unions have been central to the resilience of Scottish society during the pandemic over the last two years, keeping things going during lockdown and the prolonged restrictions under which we have all had to live.”

“However, we know that, because of hostile trade union legislation, many workers are employed in sectors where they have little protection from exploitation by their employers, who use zero-hours contracts and other questionable practices to make life difficult for their staff, through low pay, variable hours, and precarious working conditions.