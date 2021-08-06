Detatched family home in much sought-after Dalbeattie location

No’ 26 Broompark occupies a generous corner plot

No’ 26 Broompark is currently on the market for offers over £260,000 from Threave Rural.

This property is presented in walk-in condition benefitting from bright, spacious accommodation set over two floors, with four double bedrooms.

The front entrance porch leads to a tiled central hallway.

The kitchen and sitting room are linked by an archway

The kitchen contains a Rayburn Range, floor and wall units, sink and drainer, patio doors to raised patio area and a door off to utility room.

Within the utility room can be found more floor and wall units and another sink and drainer, it is plumbed for a washing machine, and has doors to both the outside and the integral garage.

The kitchen also contains an arch through to a bright, generous sitting room.

The ground floor also contains two double bedrooms, one of which is en-suite, and a family bathroom.

Stairs within the central hallway lead to the first floor which contains two double bedrooms, one of which has a walk-in cupboard, and a shower room.

Situated on an elevated site, some of the living space offering lovely views over the surrounding countryside.

No’ 26 Broompark benefits from tarmac off-road parking to the front.

The sides and rear of the property are bounded by neat timber fences with the rear garden laid mainly to lawns with a raised patio, the perfect area for alfresco dining or entertaining.

Also located within the garden is a timber summerhouse and a timber garden shed.

The property is within close proximity to all local services and amenities.

Dalbeattie provides a wide range of essential services with a newly constructed school catering for nursery to secondary education.

The town also boasts a wide range of retail and professional services, along with a new medical practice and leisure facilities.

A wider range of shops, supermarkets and services can be found in nearby Castle Douglas and Dumfries.