Delivery Plan launched for South of Scotland Regional Economic Strategy

The Delivery Plan follows the launch of the RES in September

The actions are included in the Regional Economic Strategy (RES) Delivery Plan, which sets out how the 10-year vision for the communities, businesses and people of the south will be achieved.

The plan looks up to three years ahead, and aims to be flexible in order to adapt to the changes experienced in the south of Scotland. It can be viewed at www.southofscotlandrep.com.

The RES was launched in September by the South of Scotland Regional Economic Partnership (REP), which is made up of representatives from a wide range of organisations, sectors and groups who are based in, or work across the region.

Each of the plan’s actions make clear who the key partners are and the timescales for completion.

The development of the RES has been driven forward by REP members, alongside extensive analysis, evidence and engagement with over 1,400 voices from the south – including 300 young people.

Harry Harbottle, who helps represents the third sector as a member of the REP, said: “I am very pleased that we were able to complete the Economic Strategy with considerable regional input within such a short timescale.