Dark Space Planetarium is out of this world

The Dark Space Planetarium is delighted to be welcoming visitors

The planetarium is unique to Dumfries and Galloway and adds another dimension to the other Darks Skies attractions that can be found within Galloway Forest Park.

Part of the rejuvenation of the Johnstion Building, it also adds to the growing list of existing attractions, events, and experiences in Kirkcudbright, one of the most popular tourist destinations in the region.

Visitors have been waiting patiently for the planetarium for the opening, having been delayed due to the pandemic.

However, as soon as tickets were made available online, they rushed to get their first glimpse of the new attraction and experience it for themselves.

Dark Space Planetarium manager, Frances Coombey, said “It’s wonderful to welcome the public to the Dark Space Planetarium.

"Seeing families enjoying the exhibits and Planetariums shows is fantastic. Thank you to the entire team for all the hard work they put in to get us ready to open.”

The planetarium is a Kirkcudbright Development Trust project and has been designed and developed to be a fun, educational, and engaging experience for the whole family.

From the interactive exhibits to the planetarium screen, it aims to ensure visitors have an out of this world visit.

Kirkcudbright Development Trust chairwoman Lesley Garbutt said: “Thanks to the many generous funders of the project and a lot of hard work by our trustees, we have achieved our goal of reinvigorating and rejuvenating The Johnson building, making space for local organisations and businesses, and creating a flagship visitor attraction right here in Kirkcudbright.

"We are all so proud of what everyone has achieved. The Dark Space Planetarium is fun, engaging, and educational – the perfect combination for families, school visits, groups, and anyone who loves science and space.

We are looking forward to welcoming increasing numbers of visitors this summer and in the coming months and years ahead.”