Crossmichael bungalow offers a prime location for stunning view across Loch Ken

Jillinda is set in a stunning location on the banks on Loch Ken

Jillinda is situated in the heart of the Stewartry area within the pretty village of Crossmichael.

The property at No’ 4 Rhonepark Crescent occupies a prime location, providing stunning open views across the loch, Crossmichael Marina and the surrounding countryside.

Jillinda was constructed in the 1970s in, what is probably, one of the best sites within this quiet sought-after residential development.

The property is well-laid out benefiting from spacious living accommodation, and although it may benefit from a little cosmetic upgrading, the property offers the type of lifestyle which many are seeking at this time.

It contains a kitchen, a dining room which leads through to a sunroom providing spectacular views over Loch Ken, a lounge with an open fireplace, bathroom with walk-in shower, and three bedrooms (two doubles and a single).

The property is set within generous enclosed mature garden grounds providing privacy and the perfect area for family and social entertaining.

Off road parking is provided via a driveway leading to an attached single garage.

This area of the Stewartry attracts tourism and boasts a wealth of wildlife with the Loch Ken attracting native species such as geese, ducks, swans, red kites, etc.

Adjacent to Loch Ken is the RSPB bird reservation, the “Galloway Kite Trail” and the Galloway Forest Park, while it is a short drive to the Galloway Activity Centre.

Local services are available at Crossmichael such as a primary school, village shop, post office and the newly established Thistle Inn.

Activities within the village include the gala in August, the triathlon in September and the invigorating ‘Dee Dip’ on New Year’s Day (if you’re brave enough).

A more extensive range of services is available at Castle Douglas, which is only a five-minute drive away.

Jillinda is on the market for offers over £280,000 from Threave Rural, with a closing date of May 19.