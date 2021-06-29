Councillors hear about progress of rolling out superfast broadband across the region

Superfast broadband is becoming more widely available across Dumfries and Galloway

In November 2013 the council agreed to enter into a Memorandum of Agreement with the Scottish Government to deliver the Step Change 2015 programme.

This saw the local authority agree £12.6m capital funding to deliver superfast broadband above the baseline 75 per cent premises c overage the Scottish Government was to provide.

The initial assumption was this could provide 85 per cent coverage of upgraded infrastructure across the region, but was later revised to approximately 95 per cent.

To date, 97 per cent of premises are now connected to fibre broadband infrastructure with 88 per cent able to access speeds of greater than 24Mbps.

Also included in the report was the progress of the Scottish Broadband Voucher Scheme which has been developed by the Scottish Government to ensure that every household and business can access an affordable superfast broadband service.

In April 2020 the council successfully secured £1.36m under the UK Government’s £200m Rural Gigabit Connectivity programme to upgrade 35 rural primary schools.