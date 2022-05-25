Contractors announced for Benbrack development

Work will start at Benbrack wind farm in July

The news comes as the late-stage development, located located to the north east of Carsphairn prepares to commence onsite works in July.

Jones Bros will manage Balance of Plant and civil engineering works from its regional office in Bellshill, overseeing operations and local procurement.

Meanwhile, Vestas’ Edinburgh team will oversee the delivery and installation of up to 18 turbines and deliver a long-term service and maintenance agreement.

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Benbrack project director, Jamie Grant, said: “This is a key milestone for the project as we accelerate towards the start of construction.

"Both Jones Bros and Vestas bring invaluable experience in delivering onshore wind projects and share our attitude towards safety and efficiency.

"We will work closely to further optimise and finalise the wind farm’s design with a key aim of maximising energy generation.”

Garod Evans, contracts director at Jones Bros, added: “This project is great news for our Scottish team who are all passionate about making an impact through renewables.

"As with all our projects, we will look to provide opportunities locally in the supply chain as well as for apprentices looking to progress careers in civil engineering.”