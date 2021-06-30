Consultation to be held on first ever Regional Economic Strategy for the south of Scotland

The South of Scotland Regional Economic Partnership wants as many people as possible to get involved

A draft document has been shaped by analysis, evidence, and extensive engagement on behalf of the new South of Scotland Regional Economic Partnership (REP).

The REP, which brings together key partners from across the Borders and Dumfries and Galloway first met virtually in September and agreed its immediate focus needed to be the development of a south of Scotland-wide economic strategy.

Between February and March, significant engagement took place as just under 1000 people contributed their thoughts via themed discussions, direct interviews, surveys, and online drop-in sessions to help shape the strategy.

Following this, work took place to create a draft strategy and to make it available for public consultation ahead of being finalised in September.

The draft strategy identifies six themes with a clear set of priorities under each, these are: skilled and ambitious people; innovative and enterprising; rewarding and fair work; cultural and creative excellence; green and sustainable economy; thriving and distinct communities.

At the REP’s most recent meeting it was agreed the strategy should be put forward for endorsement by both councils and South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE), and then go out for consultation.

Dumfries and Galloway Council depute leader and joint REP chairman, Rob Davidson, said: “A huge amount of work has gone into developing the draft Regional Economic Strategy and I would like to thank everyone who took the time to take part.

“We really want to seize the moment and grasp the opportunity a RES presents, our focus has always been to create a strategy that endures across the long term and brings a fresh and place-based approach responsive to the south’s circumstances.

“Despite the challenges of Covid-19 we want to continue to listen and reflect what matters to those who live, work and operate across the south so encourage everyone to take part in the consultation when it is launched."