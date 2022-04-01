Conrick Farm provides an egg-cellent opportunity

The traditional farmhouse is one of three dwelling properties at Conrick Farm

Conrick Farm is situated about two miles miles north of Sanquhar, and during the current ownership has diversified to meet the demands of various sectors.

The former dairy farm benefits from not only a four-bedroom farmhouse with an attached one-bedroom apartment (Crawick View), but also a five-bedroom home (Corseburn House), along with modern and traditional farm steading.

In addition, the farm operates a very successful poultry unit producing a mixture of organic and free-range.

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conrick Farm operates a high productive poultry unit

Included in the current diversification projects is the start of a development with full planning permission for siting of eight Shepherds huts for holiday use.

The land is in a ring fence with about 158.39 acres of agricultural land and woodlands . The agricultural land is down to grass or forage crops for grazing and conservatio, also being capable of growing a wide range of cereal and other forage crops.

Conrick Farmhouse benefits from four-bedroom accommodation with a family kitchen/diner, living room and additional rooms which are currently utilised for storage, but could be made into further living space.

Corseburn House was constructed in around 2006 and benefits from five bedrooms, two being en-suite, a large bright fully fitted family kitchen/diner, living room, office, etc, surrounded by its own gardens.

Crawick View is attached to main farmhouse with a sunroom, kitchen/diner and a first-floor bedroom and shower room. It is currently let on a short-assured tenancy which is due to come to an end in the near future.

The farm buildings include: a pig rearing unit (former dairy), traditional steading, traditional hay shed, livestock shed, pole barn, silage clamp, slurry lagoon, three feed bins, and poultry units.

Conrick Farm is on the market for overs over £1.4m from Threave Rural.