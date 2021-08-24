Congratulations in Parliament as Machars farmer is nominated for national award

Emma Harper MSP with Fraser Galloway and his family at Wigtown Wigwam Holidays

Fraser has been shortlisted in the Diversification Innovator of the Year category, which recognises his work in diversifying part of his family’s beef and sheep farm in Wigtownshire into seven luxury, heated, four-berth, en-suite wigwam cabins.

Five of the cabins have their own electric hot tubs, providing a ‘hidden treasure’ countryside retreat away from the hustle and bustle of day-to-day life.

By celebrating the innovative, determined and extraordinary farmers across all farming and agricultural sectors, the British Farming Awards showcase the diversity and adaptability of the UK’s farming community, no matter the size of the business.

Fraser, of Wigtown Wigwam Holidays, said: “I am honoured and slightly amazed to be shortlisted for such a prestigious award.

"My family and girlfriend have been extremely supportive and have all worked alongside me to build up a new business in tandem with the farm.

"I am proud to be the fourth generation to secure the future of our family farm and I appreciate the motion of support from Emma Harper who visited us last year.”

Ms Harper added: “Fraser Galloway, like many of our forward-thinking Scottish farmers, has worked proactively during extremely challenging times for the farming industry, to create a fantastic retreat with luxurious cabins offering a wonderful countryside escape.

“I raised a motion in parliament to congratulate Fraser on becoming a finalist in this year’s British Farming Awards and wish him every success when the winners will be announced in October.

"I also wish Fraser and his family the very best of luck with the Wigtown Wigwam business which I am sure will be a grand success.”