College looks to forge stronger links with businesses

Hospitality students played a key role after hosting two days of brunch events in the hope of attracting businesses from across the south of Scotland.

Commerce leaders were invited to discuss their future plans and find out how the college can help with training and skills.

The special events also allowed the college to outline its forthcoming plans for the coming year.

The venture was welcomed by Galloway and West Dumfries MSP Finlay Carson who hopes businesses will give their full support to the college’s enterprising ideas.

He said: “Dumfries and Galloway College already plays a crucial role in providing skills and courses that will hopefully help the young people find exciting job opportunities at the end of their courses.

“I think it is vital that local businesses get involved at an early stage to suggest what skills they will be looking for in the coming years in order that these can be matched up.

“The college has already proved to be a driving force in providing courses that are attracting more and more students from the region to study at the college which is glowing credit to the principal and the lecturing team.”

Senior college figures, including principal Joanna Campbell, vice-principal Scott Proctor and marketing director Alastair Brown were present as were key members of the commercial services team.

This series of events represents the latest commitment to joined-up working focused on promoting growth, training, skills, and jobs.

Ms Campbell said: “Our ties with local businesses have been key to the success we’ve enjo yed and the development we’ve been able to encourage in our wonderful part of the country.

“The south of Scotland is bustling with many innovative and dynamic companies, all of whom we’re keen to understand and partner with for our shared benefit.