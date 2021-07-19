Clarity needed over new standard marks

Emma Harper visits Jas P Wilson

Ms Harper, who visited Jas P Wilson, has written to the Scottish Government to seek clarity from the UK Government over whether there will be an extension on the use of CE markings.

CE markings allow for Scottish, UK and EU products to be easily moved around the European Union, however the UK Government is set to introduce a UKCA marking scheme in January.

However, no technical detail has as yet been on produced on what standards the UKCA marking will conform to the same standards as the CE markings.

Ms Harper said: “It was great to be able to visit Jas P Wilson to see how the company have faced the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic along with the consequences of Brexit, as well as to see first-hand the forestry equipment manufacturing and innovation work.

"Jas P Wilson is a great example of a local firm which has gone from strength to strength in recent years, employing 85 staff, and providing invaluable apprenticeship opportunities in engineering and administration for our young people.

“Following my visit and discussions with Jas P Wilson, I have written to the Scottish Government to press the UK Government for clarity over CE and UKCA markings post-January 2022.

"Clarity, or an extension to the implementation of the UK Government’s post-Brexit UKCA scheme, is required urgently to ensure that businesses such as Jas P Wilson get their products into the EU market unobstructed.

"I have also asked if the UKCA marking scheme will contain the same high standards as the CE marking scheme currently requires and if the Scottish Government support calls for an extension to the current January 2022 transition deadline to allow for our businesses to have confidence in the position relating to UKCA and CE marking.