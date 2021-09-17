Charming woodland cottage in an idyllic setting

Foresters Cottage is set in nearly 48 acres of stunning woodland

Foresters Cottage and woodland is nestled within a stunning countryside location about six miles from Stranraer.

The property has open views and offers wonderful, peaceful seclusion being approached by a private drive opposite the tranquil Lochnaw.

The dwelling house is situated to the southwestern edge of the site which extends in total to about 47.93 acres to include the woodland ponds, access roads etc.

The large kitchen/dining room is sure to be the hub of the home

It would lend itself to and indeed have great potential for any small scale horticultural/forestry /agriculture / equestrian or tourist based enterprise.

In the past part of Drumlochart Wood was the home of The Really Wild Plant Company.

The whole of the property has been sympathetically managed and as such the grounds have a plethora of natural flora and fauna with numerous species of wildlife and birds in abundance.

A secondary concrete road was laid through the woodland and although somewhat overgrown at this time, once cleared provides vehicular access to the mixed woodland.

Foresters Cottage is a charming traditional cottage of one and a half storey’s and offers simple and comfortable accommodation.

On the ground floor can be found a kitchen with a Royal oil-fired range set in an inglenook fireplace and ample room for a family dining table, a cloakroom, conservatory, lounge with wood burning stove, and a bedroom/study.

On the attic floor can be found two double bedrooms and a bathroom.

Outside there are generous garden grounds surrounding the property, with a useful outbuilding to the side which is currently utilised as general storage and also for storage of the rainwater collection.

Located in the rear paddock is a traditional timber shelter.

The sellers are commissioning a secondary borehole to supply water, which will completed prior to the sale.

The property is on the market for offers over £320,000 from Threave Rural.