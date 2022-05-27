Charming rural setting to live in

Kirklauchline Farmhouse offers the opportunity to live in an area of outstanding natural beauty

Kirklauchline Farmhouse at Meoul near Stoneykirk is a traditionally built Galloway cottage dating to around 1850 and which the current ownership has improved greatly within.

This detached one and a half storey cottage offers all the comforts for modern day family living and occupies an elevated position with distant sea views.

On the ground floor there is a lounge with a traditional feature fireplace housing an open fire, window through to the conservatory and a doorway into a dining area.

The master bedroom is accessed via its own staircase

The conservatory is off UPVC construction with a door off to the front of the cottage, offering distant sea views and views across the surrounding farmland.

The kitchen has a range of modern fitted floor and wall units, induction hob with extractor hood, built-in double electric oven, sink & drainer, and leads to a utlity rooms.

There is also a bathroom with a corner bath and a sitting room with triple aspect windows, and feature fireplace.

The central hallway has stairs to first floor accommodation of two double bedrooms and a second bathroom, with a secondary staircase to the master bedroom.

Outside, there are garden grounds to the front, side and rear which are mainly laid to lawns, stone chips, paving stones and shrubbery

Small grazing paddocks are bound by neat timber fences, currently home to the sellers’ ponies, and there are also three good sized timber stables and a tack room.

A former traditional byre could have some development potential for change of use, however, any interested party would need to make their own enquiries.

Local services including primary schooling, village shops, hotels, restaurants can be found in Portpatrick and Sandhead, with Stranraer about eight miles north.

Kirklauchline Farmhouse is on the market for offers over £240,000 from Threave Rural.