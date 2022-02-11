Charming Rhonehouse cottage hits the market for the first time in 60 years

Edenbank has been in its current ownership for 60 years and is once thought to have been two cottages

Edenbank is situated within the pretty village of Rhonehouse, which is about two miles west of Castle Douglas.

The property occupies a plot of about 0.745 of an acre and has been in the current ownership for the last 60 years.

It is thought at one time the property was two cottages and at some stage was developed into one.

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lounge has an open fire in a feature stone fireplace

Edenbank has spacious accommodation set over two floors and albeit requires some modernisation, it presents a lovely family home.

On the ground floor the sitting room provides access to a double bedroom and the kitchen/diner.

The kitchen features with floor and wall units, is plumbed for automatic washing machine and dishwasher and has an undercounter fridge and a walk-in pantry.

There is also a walk-through featuring a cloakroom which leads to a conservatory overlooking the gardens.

Also on the ground floor is a single bedroom, a family bathroom and a lounge featuring a stone fireplace and staircase to first floor.

Upstairs can be found another double bedroom and the master bedroom.

A spacious and bright room with two bay-style dormer windows to the front and large double bay style windows to the rear, which overlook the garden grounds.

The extensive garden grounds are made of lawns, mature hedges and shrubs with a pretty area of amenity woodland and a variety of annual flowering bulbs.

There is also a large, corrugated workshop which has electricity laid in and a standalone traditional byre with loft above.

There is ample off-road parking to the side, and open countryside views to the rear.

The location is such that walks and countryside pursuits are available straight from the doorstep.

Eden Bank is on the market for offers over £310,000 from Threave Rural.