Charming property offers modern living

Victoria Cottage located within St John’s Town of Dalry is bursting with charm and has been sympathetically modernised to an extremely high standard.

This terraced two-storey cottage sits in a superb central location on Main Street where local services are accessible straight from the doorstep.

This very attractive, charming three-bedroom cottage is of traditional stonebuilt construction under a slated roof.

The lounge leads through to the kitchen

The property provides comfortable family accommodation accessed via a front entry porch with a part glazed UPVC door to the outside and a timber part glazed door through to the central hallway.

The central hallway has stairs off to first floor and under stair storage cupboards.

The lounge is a lovely, cosy room with a woodburning stove set in a feature fireplace and a picture window to the front with a fixed window seat.

Glazed bi-folding doors lead through to a cottage style kitchen with some bespoke built fixtures along with a utility pantry.

There is also a separate utility room with a sink and drainer set in base units, and is plumbed for automatic washing.

The utility room also includes a cloak room as well as access to the garden grounds through the stable door.

On the first floor are two double bedrooms, one with a built in wardrobe, a single bedroom and a family bathroom.

Victoria Cottage benefits from generous garden grounds to the rear, which are mainly made up of lawns and a dedicated patio area.

Mature hedges at either side provide privacy from the neighbouring properties with open countryside views of the Galloway Hills.

Countryside pursuits are in abundance in the area with one of the major routes of the popular Southern Upland Way starting at Dalry.

Victoria Cottage is on the market for offers over £215,000 from Threave Rural.