Fed up cafe

Community cafe Fed Up is being supported by a new scheme rolled out by Galloway Cheddar to provide a hearty hot meal once a month in the shape of Mac 'N' Cheese Mondays.

Fed Up held a teatime event which saw 50 families and individuals gather together for a few hours in good company over a meal after the ingredients were supplied.

Heloise Le-Norcy Trott, Group Marketing Director at Lactalis McLelland said: “Fed Up have been great partners in making it possible for residents to come together and make new friends around a delicious and comforting meal. We are looking at ways to strengthen our positive impact within our Scottish communities.”

Andy Lund project co-ordinator, from Fed Up said: “We have seen first-hand how the current cost of living crisis and rising food prices is having a massive effect on the people we support locally. Stranraer and the Rhins is in the 20% of the mostdeprived areas within Scotland and 23% of its children are considered to suffer from food poverty.