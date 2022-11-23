Charity scheme benefits initiative in Stranraer
A charity from Stranraer has been chosen to pilot a new initiative which aims to tackle social isolation, loneliness and food poverty for vulnerable individuals and families in Scotland.
Community cafe Fed Up is being supported by a new scheme rolled out by Galloway Cheddar to provide a hearty hot meal once a month in the shape of Mac 'N' Cheese Mondays.
Fed Up held a teatime event which saw 50 families and individuals gather together for a few hours in good company over a meal after the ingredients were supplied.
Heloise Le-Norcy Trott, Group Marketing Director at Lactalis McLelland said: “Fed Up have been great partners in making it possible for residents to come together and make new friends around a delicious and comforting meal. We are looking at ways to strengthen our positive impact within our Scottish communities.”
Andy Lund project co-ordinator, from Fed Up said: “We have seen first-hand how the current cost of living crisis and rising food prices is having a massive effect on the people we support locally. Stranraer and the Rhins is in the 20% of the mostdeprived areas within Scotland and 23% of its children are considered to suffer from food poverty.
"Every child and adult deserve to have a hot meal and be given a chance in life and this is where we support them. We have loved being part of the pilot scheme and are thankful to Galloway Cheddar for choosing us to benefit from such a simple but effective idea.”