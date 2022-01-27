Change of ownership for The Wee Pottery in Kirkcudbright

Fiona Marsh is now running The Wee Pottery in the ‘artist town’ Kirkcudbright

The paint-your-own pottery studio began six years ago in a garden shed at Mossyard holiday park, then named ‘Mossyard Farm Pottery’.

It changed its name to The Wee Pottery when Amy moved to Kirkcudbright at the start of 2020 and is now in a former classroom at The Johnston Centre.

Amy is passing on ownership to spend more time with family and to work on her family’s farm.

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “I have had a wonderful time growing this business and I’m so proud of what it has become, but it’s time for me to hang up my apron and paintbrush”.

“I want to wish Fiona the best of luck, I can’t wait to see all the wonderful things she will do to make it her own.”

Fiona graduated from a Fine Art / Contemporary Art undergraduate degree, at the City of Glasgow College in 2018, and began as a ceramic artist at The Wee Pottery last year.

One change she is planning is to exhibit both her own, and locally made artwork for customers.

Fiona said: “I can’t wait to start this next exciting chapter in my life.

"Being in the creative atmosphere of The Wee Pottery all day makes me very happy; I am living my dream!”

The Wee Pottery provides a fun family activity, as well as children’s birthday parties, adult only evening sessions, commissioned gifts with personalised designs - and is the only place in the region that offers clay imprinting, for hands, feet, or paws!

Suitable for all ages and abilities; stamps and stencils are available, so no artistic skill is required.

Prices are £3-40 for pottery painting and £25-50 for clay imprints, while the studio fee (including tea/coffee and a sweet treat) is £3 per head.

The Wee Pottery reopens on Friday, February 4, to book call 01557 337216 or emailing [email protected]